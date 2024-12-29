Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Decreases By 31.8%

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 2.32% of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ AAPB opened at $35.24 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $36.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

