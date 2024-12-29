Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Expands By 120.0%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HSQVY opened at $10.44 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $934.91 million for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

