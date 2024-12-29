Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Expands By 117.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the November 30th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,097.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 321,445 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $194,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

