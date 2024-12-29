Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Expands By 117.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the November 30th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $17.80.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
