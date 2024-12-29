Short Interest in Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Decreases By 29.5%

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,109,900 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 1,573,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Koei Tecmo Price Performance
TKHCF opened at $11.99 on Friday. Koei Tecmo has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.
Koei Tecmo Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koei Tecmo
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Koei Tecmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koei Tecmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.