Short Interest in Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Decreases By 29.5%

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,109,900 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 1,573,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Koei Tecmo Price Performance

TKHCF opened at $11.99 on Friday. Koei Tecmo has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

Koei Tecmo Company Profile

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Entertainment, Amusement, and Real Estate segments. The Entertainment segment develops and sells entertainment contents.

