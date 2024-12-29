Short Interest in Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Grows By 25.4%

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

Shares of Nexxen International stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Nexxen International has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

