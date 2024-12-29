Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Decreases By 25.6%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Sharp Stock Up 1.6 %
SHCAY opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sharp has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.80.
About Sharp
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sharp
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.