Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Decreases By 25.6%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sharp Stock Up 1.6 %

SHCAY opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sharp has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.80.

About Sharp

Further Reading

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

