Short Interest in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Expands By 28.6%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 233,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:SOS opened at $7.48 on Friday. SOS has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $101.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOS stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.45% of SOS as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

