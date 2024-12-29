Short Interest in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Grows By 27.7%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,100 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 599,100 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 840,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

Sphere 3D stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,314.97. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $46,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.28% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

