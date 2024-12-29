Short Interest in Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Decreases By 15.4%

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Stingray Group Price Performance
Stingray Group stock opened at C$5.16 on Friday. Stingray Group has a twelve month low of C$4.10 and a twelve month high of C$6.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.52.
Stingray Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stingray Group
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.