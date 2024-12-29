Short Interest in Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Declines By 18.5%

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance

Shares of Stolt-Nielsen stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. Stolt-Nielsen has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

Stolt-Nielsen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Stolt-Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 49.36%.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas.

