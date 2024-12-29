Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Increases By 46.8%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:SUHJY opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $12.00.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3391 per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops, sells, and leases properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and mechanical installation, production and installation of wooden doors, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder’s comprehensive, fire, employees’ compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors’ all risks, third party liability, and property all risks.

