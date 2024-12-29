Short Interest in Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Decreases By 35.7%

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.4 days.
Swire Properties Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWPFF opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. Swire Properties has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.18.
Swire Properties Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Swire Properties
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Swire Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.