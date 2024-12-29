Short Interest in Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Decreases By 35.7%

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.4 days.

Swire Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWPFF opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. Swire Properties has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

Swire Properties Company Profile

Read More

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company engages in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

