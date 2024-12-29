Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Declines By 31.9%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

Shares of TGSGY stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.