Short Interest in Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Decreases By 17.0%

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 186,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tobu Railway Stock Performance

Tobu Railway stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Tobu Railway has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67.

Tobu Railway Company Profile

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. engages in the transportation business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Transportation Business, Leisure Business, Real Estate Business, Distribution Business, and Other Business. The company is involved in the general transportation business by railroad, tramway, and cableway, as well as car transportation business.

