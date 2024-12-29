Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Decreases By 45.6%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the November 30th total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TOPCF opened at $17.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. Topcon has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.55 million for the quarter. Topcon had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.06%.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

