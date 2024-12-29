Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Declines By 30.1%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 213,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.5 days.

Toromont Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

TMTNF stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.48. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $98.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

