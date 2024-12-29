Short Interest in Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Drops By 27.0%

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 338,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toyo Tire Price Performance

Shares of Toyo Tire stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Toyo Tire has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.

About Toyo Tire

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

