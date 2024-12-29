Short Interest in Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Drops By 27.0%

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 338,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Toyo Tire Price Performance
Shares of Toyo Tire stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Toyo Tire has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.
About Toyo Tire
