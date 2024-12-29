Short Interest in Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Rises By 25.8%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.7 days.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $26.22 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

