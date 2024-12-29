Short Interest in Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Rises By 25.8%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.7 days.
Trisura Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $26.22 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11.
Trisura Group Company Profile
