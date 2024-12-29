Short Interest in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Rises By 52.4%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the November 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Waldencast Price Performance

NASDAQ:WALDW opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Waldencast has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness industry. It engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. The company provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

