Short Interest in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Declines By 40.4%

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WesBanco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBCP opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

WesBanco Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WSBCP Free Report ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.