Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the November 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $27.13 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered Siemens Healthineers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

