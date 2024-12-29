Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in December

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 949,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 374.0 days.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

