Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in December

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 949,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 374.0 days.
Sienna Senior Living Price Performance
Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.
About Sienna Senior Living
