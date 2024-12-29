Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Up 161.1% in December

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 161.1% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sika Stock Performance

Shares of SXYAY opened at $23.97 on Friday. Sika has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.

