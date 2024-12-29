Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Up 161.1% in December

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 161.1% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sika Stock Performance
Shares of SXYAY opened at $23.97 on Friday. Sika has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85.
Sika Company Profile
