Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Update

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Siltronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

SSLLF stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $98.49.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.68 million during the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

