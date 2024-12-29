Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Up 41.4% in December

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

SVBL opened at $0.08 on Friday. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

