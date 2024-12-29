Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Up 41.4% in December

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance
SVBL opened at $0.08 on Friday. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.
Silver Bull Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Bull Resources
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.