Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Down 55.8% in December

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the November 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver One Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS SLVRF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

