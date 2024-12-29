Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Down 55.8% in December

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the November 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SLVRF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.30.
