Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of SRRTF stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $10.96.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
