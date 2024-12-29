Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2024

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SRRTF stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.