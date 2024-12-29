Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Shares Up 5.2% – Here’s Why

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.
Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT’s portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.
