Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Trading 36.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) shares rose 36.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 675,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 663% from the average daily volume of 88,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.26.

About Slate Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.