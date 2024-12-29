Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC)'s share price traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.06 and last traded at $30.06. 3,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 5,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned about 1.99% of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

