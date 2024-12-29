SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Up 24.7% in December

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.0 days.
SMC Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SMECF opened at $391.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $422.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.35. SMC has a 1 year low of $375.37 and a 1 year high of $622.00.
SMC Company Profile
