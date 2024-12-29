Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $21.70 on Friday. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMGZY. Citigroup raised Smiths Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays raised shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading

