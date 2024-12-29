SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Shares of SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 27,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 18,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

SolarWindow Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.

