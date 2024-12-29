Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solera National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SLRK opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50. Solera National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

