Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Update

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,400 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 559,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 701.4 days.
Solvay Price Performance
Shares of Solvay stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. Solvay has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $43.20.
Solvay Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solvay
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.