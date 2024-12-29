Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Update

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,400 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 559,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 701.4 days.

Solvay Price Performance

Shares of Solvay stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. Solvay has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

