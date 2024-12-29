Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in December

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 371,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic and administrative services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and patients in Australia, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

