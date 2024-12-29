Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in December

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 371,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.0 days.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $22.68.
