Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Update

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sopra Steria Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SPSAF opened at $197.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.03 and its 200 day moving average is $207.41. Sopra Steria Group has a fifty-two week low of $197.03 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.
About Sopra Steria Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sopra Steria Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Sopra Steria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopra Steria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.