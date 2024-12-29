South Bow Co. (SOBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on January 31st

South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
South Bow has a payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect South Bow to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.
South Bow Stock Performance
Shares of SOBO opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63. South Bow has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $27.30.
South Bow Company Profile
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
