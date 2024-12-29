Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (SCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on January 6th

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Southern Community Bancshares Stock Performance
SCBS opened at $19.50 on Friday. Southern Community Bancshares has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90.
About Southern Community Bancshares
