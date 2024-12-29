Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 124,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 126,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

