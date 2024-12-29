SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXXF opened at $7.78 on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile
