SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXXF opened at $7.78 on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile

Featured Articles

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides banking services in Northern Norway. It operates through Retail Market and Corporate Market segments. The company offers mortgage, car, boat, vehicle, and other loan related services. It also offers vehicle, home, travel, personal, and pet insurance services. In addition, the company provides various savings and pension related services, as well as debit and credit card services.

