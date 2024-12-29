SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 107075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBND. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

