SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 122,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the previous session’s volume of 29,824 shares.The stock last traded at $50.91 and had previously closed at $51.14.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $508.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

