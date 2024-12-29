Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Spie Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Spie stock opened at C$18.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.60. Spie has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$19.20.

Get Spie alerts:

About Spie

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SPIE SA engages in the provision business support services. It operates through the following segments: France, Germany & Central Europe, North-Western Europe, and Oil & Gas and Nuclear. The France segment includes French activities in multi-technical services and communications. The Germany & Central Europe segment comprises the group’s activities in Germany, Poland, Hungary, and Switzerland in multi-technical services.

Receive News & Ratings for Spie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.