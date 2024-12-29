Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Spie Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of Spie stock opened at C$18.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.60. Spie has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$19.20.
