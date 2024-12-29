Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Short Interest Update

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 346.0 days.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance
Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.64. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $84.46 and a fifty-two week high of $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
