Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Short Interest Update

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 346.0 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.64. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $84.46 and a fifty-two week high of $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax Group PLC provides thermal energy and fluid technology solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, specialty filling systems, and products for single-use applications.

