Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Barclays raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.
