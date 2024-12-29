Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 478.0 days.
Square Enix Price Performance
OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97 and a beta of 0.43. Square Enix has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83.
Square Enix Company Profile
