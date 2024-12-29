Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 478.0 days.

Square Enix Price Performance

OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97 and a beta of 0.43. Square Enix has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Square Enix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.