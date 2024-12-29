SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in December

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,700 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 290,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,262.3 days.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SSPPF. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
