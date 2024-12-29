STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 15th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 154.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

STAG stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.07.

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

