Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,700 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Stanley Electric Stock Performance
Shares of Stanley Electric stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. Stanley Electric has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $20.00.
About Stanley Electric
