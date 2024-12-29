Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,700 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Stanley Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Electric stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. Stanley Electric has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs in Japan and internationally. It offers automotive equipment, such as LED and headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, tail, stop, and fog lamps; sensors; automotive LED and light bulbs; electronic products; audio/air-conditioner panels; auto-leveling units; and other accessories and devices.

